Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 113,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 113,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 17.5% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 572,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 85,320 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Oracle by 188.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 14,092,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,381,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

