OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Issues Earnings Results

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.