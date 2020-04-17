OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Issues Earnings Results

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub downgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

