Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lam Research by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.71. 2,071,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,140. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.83.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.