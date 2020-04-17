Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 26,105,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,240,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.