Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,873 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 169.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.85. 7,242,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,434. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

