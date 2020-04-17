Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,586,000.

VOO traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.53. 5,970,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day moving average of $279.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

