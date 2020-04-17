Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

MDT traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,934,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,353. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.