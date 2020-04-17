Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.85. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.27.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

