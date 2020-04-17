Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $122.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

