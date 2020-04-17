Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,192,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,043,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.31. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $342.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

