Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.43. 4,491,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.