P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Announces Earnings Results

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%.

NASDAQ PTSI opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $193.16 million, a P/E ratio of -91.67 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

