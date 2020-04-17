PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Buys 31,286 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

