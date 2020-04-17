PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Buys 52 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 78.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 85.2% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $11.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.56. 3,922,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,803. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

