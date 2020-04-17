PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $32.59 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $32,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 235,827 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 681,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 241,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 22,435,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,470,348. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95.

