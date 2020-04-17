PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 157,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,645,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,054. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average of $126.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

