PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Has $9.23 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.3% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

