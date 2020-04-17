PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Purchases 271 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

LMT stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $377.88. 1,567,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.