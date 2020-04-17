PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Purchases 5,886 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 69.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,737,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,765,914. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

