PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $280.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,121,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.67 and its 200-day moving average is $305.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.