PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $438.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.81.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $12.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.17. 15,996,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

