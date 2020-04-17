PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 11,011 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 196,331 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138,535 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

