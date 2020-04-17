PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 21,774 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $139.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,961. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

