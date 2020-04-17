PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 270 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.22. 4,291,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

