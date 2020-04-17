Patten Group Inc. Buys 317 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.66. 17,781,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,710,393. The stock has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

