Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,537,000 after acquiring an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock remained flat at $$50.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 19,082,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.83.

