Patten Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,493. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

