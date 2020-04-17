Patten Group Inc. Has $10.11 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 5.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. 17,570,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,633,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

