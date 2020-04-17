Patten Group Inc. Lowers Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Nike by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Nike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 5.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Nike by 3.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,358,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615,033. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

