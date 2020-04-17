Patten Group Inc. Sells 2,881 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 101,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

