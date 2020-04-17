Patten Group Inc. Sells 4,969 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after purchasing an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.70. 7,934,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.