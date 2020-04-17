Patten Group Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,857,000 after acquiring an additional 173,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

NYSE ECL traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.49. 920,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day moving average of $187.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.