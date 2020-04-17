Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,175 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 389,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 63,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $7,389,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 677,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

