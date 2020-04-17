Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 828 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

MRK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,725,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290,003. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

