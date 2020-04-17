Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.22.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VMC traded up $5.80 on Friday, reaching $112.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,977. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

