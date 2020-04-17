Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $63.36. 8,005,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,781. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

