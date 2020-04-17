Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.05 Million Position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8,102.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 994,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after acquiring an additional 982,500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter valued at $5,526,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the fourth quarter worth $2,674,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 45,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.63. 2,104,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,784. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $286.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

