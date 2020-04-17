Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $16.84 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,369,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.31. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $325.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

