Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $411,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,657,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,673. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.