Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of EZU stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,528,347 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

