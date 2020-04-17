Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $436,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,051,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,373,000 after purchasing an additional 166,279 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $75,747,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,436,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.98%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

