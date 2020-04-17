Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,274 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,451,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

