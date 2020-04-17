Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $23.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

