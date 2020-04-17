Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 215 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 174,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,393. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.67. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $156.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7515 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

