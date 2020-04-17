Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 332 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Amgen stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.15. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

