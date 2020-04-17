Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 3,501 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $474,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,250.1% in the first quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 88,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,884. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

