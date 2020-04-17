Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Down 27.9%

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s stock price fell 27.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $6.45, 1,404,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 342% from the average session volume of 317,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pfenex from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 253,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Pfenex by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 137,700 shares during the last quarter.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

