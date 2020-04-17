PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Raised by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 25.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,872. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

