Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,703 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,477. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

