Price Wealth LLC Acquires 8,605 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $417,608,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $169,146,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,965,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.